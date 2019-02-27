Tractor driver trapped in gorse fire near Llangollen

The fire was one of several across Britain yesterday as the country hit more February temperature records.

Saddleworth Moor, north of Manchester, was engulfed in flames once more, just seven months after the 2018 fire.

Saddleworth Moor

Fears that a grass fire had started on the Long Mynd yesterday afternoon were quelled when it was discovered to be controlled burning.

The fire at Glyndyfrdwy near Llangollen began about 4pm yesterday and was still burning today.

A tractor driver who was trapped inside his vehicle in the area of the blaze had to be rescued by emergency services.

Fire crews cleared a path through the flames so he could be brought out to safety and he was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

We are advising residents of the #Glyndyfrdwy area to keep all windows and doors shut following the mountain fire this evening. The fire is under control, but we are asking people to avoid the area as North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are still in attendance. — North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) February 26, 2019

Advertising

Fire and Police chiefs warned people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke from the mountain fire.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Richard Fairhead said: “I urge people to really stop and think about the consequences of gorse fires.

“As we have seen in the past, such fires place tremendous pressure on resources, with our crews being committed for long periods of time trying to bring them under control, which in turn delays firefighters from attending life threatening incidents elsewhere.

“We will not tolerate deliberate grass and mountain fires - not only do they lead to the destruction of the mountainside and wildlife, but they also put lives at risk whilst our fire crews are dealing with needlessly set fires.

Advertising

“I would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information as to how the fire started or if they witnessed any suspicious activity relating to the incident.

“Fires involving grass, bracken and heather can develop extremely quickly, especially in dry conditions and raised winds, and fires can soon get out of control and spread to neighbouring properties or forestry.

“So if you are out and about, please make sure that any smoking materials are discarded and extinguished properly and that any campfires or barbeques are fully extinguished.

“We’d also ask people to keep well away from the area affected to allow firefighters to monitor the fire, and for their own safety.”

Anyone with information relating to this fire is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said: "Firefighters have been on the scene all night, and they remain there today actively fighting the flames."

The fire on Saddleworth Moor engulfed about 1.5 square kilometres of near near Marsden.

Crews from across West Yorkshire went to the scene, with up to 40 firefighters still at the scene this morning.

Incident commander, Laura Boocock, said it had been one of the biggest grass fires she had seen.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has appealed to farmers and land owners to let them know if they are carrying out controlled burning.

40+ calls recieved to smoke coming from the Longmynd turned out to be routine back burning. If you are planning to have a controlled burn, even a bonfire, please call us first to save vital resources being committed where they are not required. pic.twitter.com/9fUC8z5sTf — Jim Barker (@SFRS_JimBarker) February 26, 2019

Britain had its hottest winter day on record on Tuesday with Porthmadog hitting 20.8C at 1.22pm, the Met Office said. It has officially declared a winter heatwave.

However the temperatures are set to tumble from day as the winds switch from the south to the west.

Cloud and rain will affect Shropshire on Thursday with a better day on Friday before more rain and wind on Saturday.