Rise of agritech will make farming more attractive for the young

This is a trend also occurring in the UK, with the resource strain increasing input costs for farmers, so for farming to be productive we need it to be both sustainable for the environment and for farmers in order to improve their bottom line.

This need is heightened by the changing demands from the consumer, placing more importance on understanding the supply chain (traceability and nutritional content) and therefore technology will be key to this.

It’s a word that we are all getting fed up of hearing, but the uncertainty surrounding the future of farming following Brexit means that agritech will play an important role in helping UK farmers reduce costs and hopefully access British markets.

For example, the application of emerging camera technologies such as thermography and multispectral imaging with existing technologies such as drones and machine learning can enable farmers to understand a field’s full potential without having to buy as much fertiliser, pesticides, or simply increase yields.

Online market places for locally produced meats and vegetables help to develop an understanding and appreciation of food provenance, as well as providing a platform for British farmers to supply to consumers. The UK is one of the global leaders in animal health and welfare, and general food standards, so technology can only be seen as a necessity to keep up with our changing food systems and still adhere to the UK’s high standards.

Agritech needs to be seen as something that all farmers can access, no matter how many acres they are farming. At the moment it does seem as though there are some not adopting new technologies due to a lack of education on how to use it or the belief that their farm is not big enough for its use.

If new agritech companies are willing to reach out to all sizes and types of farmers and coherently introduce their technology to ensure that farmers have a full understanding of its use and need in their business, then it can be integrated easier. It is important for those developing technologies to be working with farmers to ensure there are few or no barriers.

The other barrier which could prevent the update of technology is rural broadband connections – a challenge that any technology company needs to account for in its business model.

Advertising

At Farm491, the agritech incubation hub founded by the RAU, we are looking to break down these barriers, by enabling companies developing technology to include farmer input during the design phase. For example, we are developing a series of workshops with farmers to act as a focus group to early stage agritech companies.

With an increase in technology becoming evident, the agricultural sector is likely to attract a new type of farmer.

If a farmer can spray a field down the road while only having to monitor the tractor, and at the same time receive updates on the wellbeing of their livestock straight onto their phone, it suggests that the ease of being able to multitask and thus save time will make farming more attractive to the younger generation who have been brought up on ever-advancing technologies.

Luke Halsey, entrepreneur in residence, Farm491