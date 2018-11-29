Small steps first towards gaining work experience

But to become proficient and efficient in certain skills it's practise and practise again that will develop you in becoming a skilled tradesperson.

The Government in its new skills agenda is placing a lot of importance on work experience and indeed the development of new vocational qualifications have to have a major element of work experience imbedded within them. It is work experience whether this is of a week, a month or longer which will provide you with the time to develop your skills and it’s your skill in a type of occupation that employers are looking for.

It’s the chicken and egg situation – what comes first? How can I get good work experience without any experience? Who will give me a chance, especially when you are maybe young and under the age of 18 years?

Gaining work experience is hard enough without trying to find good work experience where somebody supports and guides you in developing your skills.

There is no magic wand. Anyone can wave to help you and a lot is down to people you know or who know of you through your parents and friends, but there is one tried and tested way to build up your work experiences and that is through small steps first.

So what do I mean by small steps? Firstly if you are finding it difficult in finding work experience then think slightly differently. Don’t go and ask for work or work experience – ask a person who is working in the area you would like to gain experience in for a detailed chat about their profession and ask for 30 minutes of their time, and so it’s a chance for you to interview them.

From this conversation you may be able to ask for some voluntary work for a day or two. Once you have gained some time, whether this is voluntary or paid, you can ask for a reference and so on, building up your work experience.

It is by taking small steps that you will eventually gain the supportive work experience you need to build your skills in becoming a proficient and efficient skilled tradesperson. Remember the Government's strapline in getting people into work – get a job, get a better job, get a career. Remember small steps first.

Chris Jones is involved in land-based education, training, and mentoring