Tacking antimicrobial resistance was key topic at mastitis conference

The first British Mastitis Conference was held in 1988 in order to draw attention to the growing importance of the disease in relation to, among other things, improving cow heath, reducing production costs and improving milk quality. Those aims apply as much today as they did then.

With speakers from across the globe, the programme balanced the latest research with practical presentations and some clear take-home messages

Pressure on antimicrobial use: There is increasing pressure on the livestock industry, and the dairy sector in particular to reduce the use of antimicrobials. Mastitis treatment and prevention represent one of the most significant uses of antimicrobials in the sector.

Whole herd antibiotic dry cow therapy (DCT) has been one of the mainstays of mastitis treatment and prevention since the middle of the last century. It still has positive benefits in terms of tackling clinical mastitis, but the pressure to reduce the use of antibiotics, especially for preventative reasons, has led to the development of different approaches.

Selective use of DCT at cow level is now well established, but current research is assessing the effective use at quarter level. A large scale UK investigation of herds with low somatic cell counts is currently under way. The early results are encouraging, but farmers and vets should be, and I guess are, aware that the data comes from a relatively small number of low cell count herds with low prevalence of contagious pathogens. We should watch this space!

Good teat hygiene still vital: Along with DCT, teat dipping after milking was a core element of the original mastitis control plan. Spraying, as an alternative to dipping followed as it was quicker and easier, since when there has been a regular debate on “which is best”? The aim of teat disinfection is to cover the teat barrel and teat end with disinfectant as soon as possible after the teat cups have been removed. To answer the question, a series of studies have measured the efficacy of the various treatments.

The outcome was not a surprise to many. Although dipping took more time it was significantly more successful in getting better barrel coverage than hand spraying, while platform-mounted auto spray systems were far more effective than hand held sprayers. But like most things in farming, almost regardless of the system, success lies in the hands of the operator.

Although understanding of the disease continues to increase, some key issues don’t change. As one speaker pointed out, the most effective way to reduce antibiotic use is still to identify the causal mastitis pattern, and then take steps to reduce the mastitis rate.

The pressure on the livestock industry to reduce the use of antibiotics will continue to increase due to mounting concerns over antimicrobial resistance and the effect on human health. There is still much to do, and maybe more mastitis conferences to stage in the years to come.

John Sumner is secretary of Shropshire Chamber of Agriculture and was one of three founders of the first British Mastitis Conference.