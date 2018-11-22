Menu

Daffy the tiny horse saved from freezing water near Newport

By Rob Smith | Newport | Published:

A small horse was saved from freezing cold water near Newport after falling in.

Daffy the horse, five hands tall, was rescued by firefighters from Newport, Shrewsbury and Wellington at about 1pm yesterday using ropes and a harness.

Daffy was found in a stream by the Cherrington Grange Barn in Cherrington, near Newport.

The incident involved four crews overall, including an animal rescue specialist team, and a vet also attended.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

