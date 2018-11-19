Newtown chicken farm proposals at risk over road visibility fears

Last year the application for a free-range poultry unit at Upper Gwestydd, Cefn Mawr, was rejected by Powys County Council's planning committee on ecological and highways issues.

The application has been re-submitted with a new vehicle access strategy, but it has not convinced the highways department.

Consultants SK Transport Planning Ltd, on behalf of applicants Gareth and Delyth Woosnam, said the number of journeys to and from the farm are negligible.

They have also offered to pay for central white road lines.

Michael Kitching, for SK Transport Solutions, said: “A total of four articulated HGV trips will be associated with the delivery and collection of birds, (two on arrival and 13/14 months later two departure movements) and the single weekly delivery of feed and two egg collection movements are so low they would be assumed to be part of the existing operation delivery patterns.”

He added: “It is proposed to enhance highways safety on Llanfair Road (which goes from Newtown towards Tregynon) through the installation of additional highways signage and double white centreline markings.

Junction

“As part of any future planning application the improvements to signage and the carriageway centreline markings could be secured through a financial contribution attached to a planning approval.

Advertising

“If required the applicant can also provide passing bays along the southern lane between the free-range site and the junction with Llanfair Road.”

Simon Crew, of the Highways department, has said that the application should be refused.

He said: “The highway network from which the site gains access is sub-standard in terms of width, horizontal and vertical alignment, with a lack of passing bays.

“The junction is substandard in terms of visibility in both directions.

Advertising

“The applicant has stated that their proposal to overcome the access issues at the junction is to make a contribution towards the cost of double white lines and signage to prevent approaching vehicles overtaking in the vicinity of the junction.”

Mr Crew pointed out that double white lines do not prohibit overtaking on white lines as: “vehicles may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less”.

But consultees Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council have decided to support the application – which they did not do last year.

By Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter