Busy year ahead for young farmers' new team

A new year brings with it recently elected and fresh-faced club officers, all busy planning their club events for the next 12 months. Congratulations to all club officers on becoming the figureheads for your clubs this coming year – a big commitment, but something I’m sure you will enjoy immensely.

Clubs have successfully held their annual new members' evenings in the last few weeks. These are evenings full of fun and games helping to encourage young people to become part of something I not only believe to be really special, but also an important part of young rural life – a YFC. If you’re reading this thinking “blast, I missed that” don’t worry! You can join a YFC at any point throughout the year. Feel free to look for your local club on our website at www.sfyfc.org.uk.

Officer Training Weekend got the year off to an exciting start where over 60 members took off to Hay-on-Wye for a weekend full of fun, and a little bit of training! However, the club officers were not looking quite so fresh-faced after a great time in Brecon on the Saturday evening. This is an important weekend for all elected officers, helping them to get to know each other and equip themselves with the skills needed to enable their club members to have the best year possible.

The main event in October was our SFYFC annual meeting held at the Montgomery Waters Meadow. It was a brilliant night with so many past and present members in attendance showing the huge support we have within Shropshire. Some key decisions were made including the vote for our vice county chairman, which Chris Potter from Dorrington won. Congratulations to him and to all the members that put a lot of effort into making it a successful evening.

We have already held our first competition of the year with Strictly Come Dancing – Shropshire YFC style. The quality was high in the most part with Alberbury YFC coming out on top with a stunning performance. James Henderson from Dorrington YFC however was noted for providing quality entertainment rather than a quality quick step, but I'm sure he would have been Bruce’s favourite!

A nose into December brings us to the county carol service held at St Mary’s Church, Stottesdon, on December 13. All are welcome to a fun evening of carolling, mulled wine and mince pies to help us get into the festive spirit.

Hats off to our previous county chairlady, Clarrie Hocknell on leading SFYFC to another great year. Everything she has done has been full of enthusiasm, energy and she has left the federation in a great place. The pressure is well and truly on me now!

Fred "Hove" Allen is the new Shropshire YFC county chairman