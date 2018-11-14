Plan for new 32,000-bird chicken farm

Powys County Council has received an application to build the egg laying production unit at Trederwen Hall outside the village of Arddleen.

The dairy and beef farm is run by three partners and trades under the name DH & VM Morgan & Son.

Agents Roger Parry and Partners, said in the design and access statement: “The proposed diversification at Trederwen Hall is to ensure that there is a viable farming business operating in order to support three generations of the family.

“Farm businesses need to change and grow in response to market forces and legislation if they are to survive.

“Poultry egg laying is becoming an important element in the Powys agricultural economy.”

According to the plans the building which would house the 32,000 birds would be 90 metres by 33 metres and would have a service area office and egg store.

The statement added: “The birds will have direct access from the north and south elevations of the building to dedicated pasture which will be electric fenced to keep out predators.

“The birds are brought in as young laying stock and remain in the egg production unit for some 14 months.

“After this time the flock is removed and the whole building fully cleaned down internally and the new flock introduced to restart the egg production cycle.”

Feed will be delivered three times a month and stored in silos on the site.

Eggs will be collected by a 7.5 tonne lorry three times a week.

Most of the workers for the new site will be existing farm workers who live at Trederwen Hall.