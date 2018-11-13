The know-nothings in Cabinet jobs merry-go-round

But do we know what it looks like now? The ministers seem to change daily!

I can't tell you without thinking very hard who are the ministers for agriculture or defence or health, or any of them really, but all I do know is that most of them step into the role without any basic knowledge of their subject.

I thought about this when a page came up about Canada's cabinet on Facebook. Their Minister for Agriculture and Food is a former farmer; for Defence a Sikh veteran; for Health a doctor. And all the other departments have ministers with some relevant experience and background knowledge.

Since we retired from farming and our dairy consultancy, it has become clear that I know so much less about the technical and scientific aspects of the industry now, because of innovations and discoveries.

So how does a non-farmer have any idea of what's going on? The answer is that he doesn't, and he takes advice from civil servants or "experts" in the industry, or commerce, all of whom have their own agendas, whether political, financial or for personal status.

This is true of every Government department. You have to wonder how the Minister for Education can be moved to Defence and suddenly know how to sift through the options or opinions offered to him.

We all laughed at "Yes Minister," but the civil servants are the ones who guide them the way they want them to go. Which makes our futures look very precarious.

In case you're like I am and can't remember our ministers, here are few. Quite a few are on the jobs "merry-go-round."

Advertising

Michael Gove, Environment Food & Rural Affairs (notice the order of importance!). No sign of agriculture on his CV.

Gavin Williamson, Defence – no sign of military service on his CV.

Matt Hancock, Health – no sign of doctoring on his CV

All very reassuring to know that our representatives know so much about how to take care of our country!

Rosemary Allen is a retired livestock farmer living near Ellesmere