Appeal to dog owners as cattle disease spreads

Increasing reports of Neospora outbreaks in cattle were highlighted at the meeting of the National Access Forum for Wales held in Welshpool this week.

The disease, carried in dog faeces does not harm dogs and often goes undetected.

But it can harm cattle and sheep and lead to abortions.

Hedd Pugh from the National Farmers' Union, Cymru, said the reports of outbreaks were coming from all areas in Wales.

“The disease is found in dog faeces, which can contaminate the animals’ grazing pasture. That is why it’s important that dog owners always pick up after their dogs.

"Dogs owners are also encouraged to keep their dogs away from animal food and water troughs as the disease can also be spread that way.

“The impacts of Neospora can result in significant costs and distress for farmers.

"We hope, through highlighting this disease and its impacts to the 40 or so organisations represented on the National Access Forum, we can raise awareness of this issue to access user groups and promote the ‘bag it and bin it’ message to dog owners.”

NFU Cymru has signs to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around livestock and to pick up after their dog. Signs are available for members from their local group offices or call NFU Cymru on 01982 554200.