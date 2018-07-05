Making hay bale bunkhouse while Shropshire sun shines - with video and pictures

The community-owned farm on the outskirts of Market Drayton has begun work on what will be the biggest straw bale building constructed with volunteers in England.

The structure will provide extra space for volunteers to work in, as well as provide new opportunities for adult visitors with learning disabilities attending the farm.

The foundations are being put in, with car tyres collected from garages in Market Drayton and filled with stone. On top of this will be a round wood timber frame constructed by a workers' co-operative in Wales, and through August the straw walls will be constructed.

Building made from straw bales

There will be no concrete foundations in the build and no bricks in the walls.

Charlotte Hollins, manager of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative, said: "This eco-build has been in our plans for over twelve years. It is the last piece of major infrastructure improvements to be made at Fordhall. Our volunteers are currently based in old and rickety cabins; they give so much to Fordhall and we need to provide them with the facilities they deserve.

“We also have plans to increase the opportunities we have for adults with learning disabilities to attend our care farm. The straw bale bunkhouse will provide covered work space needed for the colder winter months.

“The build will take 12 months and there will be plenty of opportunities for the people of Shropshire to get involved. We want this building to be built by the community, for the community.”

Work goes ahead at Fordhall

Visitors to Fordhall can watch the progress of the build on-site and there will be many opportunities to get involved over the summer.

Straw bale building courses will be available Monday to Friday from August 6 at a cost of £150 for five days, and clay render experience days will be available from September, free of charge to Market Drayton residents. There are a number of funded placements available for those who satisfy the criteria.

For more information see fordhallfarm.com