New Wynnstay CEO to begin role next week
Agricultural supplies company Wynnstay has announced that Gareth Davies's appointment as CEO will take effect next Tuesday.
Gareth succeeds Ken Greetham, who will be retiring from the board on the same date after 21 years – the last 10 of which have been as CEO.
Ken remains available to the board for a period of time in an advisory capacity.
Jim McCarthy, chairman of Wynnstay, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Gareth Davies to his new position as CEO. Gareth has been a key member of the leadership team over recent years, having joined Wynnstay in 1999. He is talented and well-respected, and we look forward to him leading the company through its next stage of growth.
"Ken's contribution to Wynnstay over 21 years has been outstanding. I would like to express our appreciation of his talents and dedication to Wynnstay, especially during his tenure as CEO. We wish him a very happy retirement."
Gareth said: "Ken leaves the business in good shape, as the agricultural sector comes out of a prolonged downturn, and I am delighted to take on the opportunities and the responsibilities of leading Wynnstay. With its wide range of activities, which serve both livestock and arable farmers, I believe the group is well-positioned to seize the opportunities ahead and continue its long-term growth."
Wynnstay has sites near Shrewsbury and in Llansantffraid.
