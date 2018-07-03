New Wynnstay CEO to begin role next week

Gareth succeeds Ken Greetham, who will be retiring from the board on the same date after 21 years – the last 10 of which have been as CEO.

Ken remains available to the board for a period of time in an advisory capacity.

Jim McCarthy, chairman of Wynnstay, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Gareth Davies to his new position as CEO. Gareth has been a key member of the leadership team over recent years, having joined Wynnstay in 1999. He is talented and well-respected, and we look forward to him leading the company through its next stage of growth.

"Ken's contribution to Wynnstay over 21 years has been outstanding. I would like to express our appreciation of his talents and dedication to Wynnstay, especially during his tenure as CEO. We wish him a very happy retirement."

Gareth said: "Ken leaves the business in good shape, as the agricultural sector comes out of a prolonged downturn, and I am delighted to take on the opportunities and the responsibilities of leading Wynnstay. With its wide range of activities, which serve both livestock and arable farmers, I believe the group is well-positioned to seize the opportunities ahead and continue its long-term growth."

Wynnstay has sites near Shrewsbury and in Llansantffraid.