Enterprising farmers need the courage to change

The Oxford English Dictionary defines enterprising as showing courage or imaginativeness. I don’t think there is much difference in the meaning of the two words apart from the word entrepreneur has money involved. So maybe Lord Sugar is an enterprising entrepreneur.

The reason why I mention a person like Lord Sugar is that he is famous for managing successful businesses and making money by taking imaginative ideas and turning them into profit.

Many farmers and land-based business owners should be more entrepreneurial in their management and try new ideas or practices. I understand it takes great courage to change but it's change or the constant reviewing of farming systems and practices that must take place on a regular basis if your business is to be sustainable in the future.

Successful business people are not just lucky when they make a decision, for example, to set up a new enterprise or purchase new resources - they do it by making a measured and informed decision. Many of us will have ideas but it's in turning these ideas into a business opportunity that a measured approach is required:

1. Identify the new business idea

2. Identify the market

3. Evaluate the idea in the context of the market and competitors

4. Investigate resource and financial requirements

5. Assess the potential viability

Once you have completed the above then this information will give you the courage to make the decision to go ahead with your idea or not.

Education and training, in my view, are key to impress on people the importance of knowledge and skills required to manage a successful business and to motivate and excite people in the fascinating process of business management.

Have a look at the new wave of BTEC Higher National qualifications in land-based subjects (agriculture, animal management and horticulture) which very much supports a sustainable future for the land-based Industries and the various businesses it serves.

These new breed of qualifications are delivered in a vocational manner, have academic integrity and will lead onto worthwhile careers. Check them out by going online to BTEC Higher National qualifications.

Chris Jones is involved in land-based education, training, and mentoring