Bridgnorth farm shop stocks homegrown asparagus a week early

Quatt Farm Shop, near Bridgnorth, started stocking the spring vegetable last week – before the traditional start of the eight-week season on April 23.

The shop gets its spears from Lodge Farm in Quatt and it is already proving popular.

Two years ago, a combination of a balmy winter and distinctly chilly spring caused asparagus crops to run late.

Asparagus likes a cold winter and a mild spring but in 2016 the opposite happened.

Siobhan Hunter, director of Quatt Farm Shop Ltd, said the shop was already selling a couple of boxes of asparagus a day.

Ms Hunter said: "We put it out at the beginning of last week.

"It's selling really well. People love the fact it's local as well as it's fresh.

"It was late in 2016 but last year and this year have been fine."

Lodge Farm has been producing asparagus for more than 30 years and the business also supplies supermarket chain Waitrose.

The British asparagus season usually ends on the summer solstice – June 21.

The 'Beast from the East' caused widespread disruption across the country earlier this year.

This year's low temperatures and heavy snowfall presented some testing challenges for businesses throughout the region.

Businesses were forced to contend with road closures, staff not being able to get into work, deliveries delayed, construction works on hold and the consumers staying away from the high streets.

Some growers had warned last month that this year's weather could have delayed the start of the asparagus season in some affected areas.