Fun of competition for young farmers

This past week 15 clubs in Shropshire have taken part in our annual entertainments competition held at Whitchurch Civic Centre. We have seen superb pantomimes and One Plus performed. This competition would not be possible without our main sponsors, Caleb Roberts Insurance Services Ltd and Alltech E-CO2. Results and all the details including footage from the performances can be found on our social media or website, www.sfyfc.org.uk.

In January, we held our senior and junior member of the year competition at FBC Manby Bowdler. This requires members to express what YFC means to them and what they have done for the organisation. We have some fabulous competitors going forward to represent Shropshire at the West Midlands Area round in Emily Abbott from Much Wenlock YFC and Lucy Bright from Clun YFC.

On the same day our intermediate members had the chance to develop their soft skills through the situations vacant competition. This is a job application and interview process. YFC members are so lucky to have the chance to practise and learn how to speak and present in front of audiences. This is a skill so often not taught to young people today.

Another skill young people outside of YFC can miss out on learning is the art of flower arranging. Within Shropshire we have our very own national flower arranging winner, Jenny Dale from Rushbury & Cardington YFC. In January, Jenny very kindly gave up her time to showcase her talent and help members learn the basics ready for our upcoming rally and Shropshire Show flower arranging competitions.

Being a YFC member isn’t all about training and public speaking! January was the month our annual YFC bowling competition and dance took place. Members also represented Shropshire at the West Midlands Speaking Day in Junior Speaking, Intermediate Just a Minute, Senior Debating and Disco Dancing.

Finally, this year I launched my “12 Chairman’s Challenge” campaign. We started with a cold swim at Alderford Lake in November and now we are onto our second challenge which is a Lent challenge. I have given up chocolate - believe me it’s tough!

The third challenge is in April and is a three peaks, 12 miles walk around the Shropshire hills with Rushbury & Cardington and Much Wenlock YFC organising the route. The final challenge is in September and is an extraordinary hike up the Inca Train in Peru! Members are raising money for Shropshire Riding for Disabled and the Lingen Davies cancer fund.

Clarrie Hocknell is chairman of Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.