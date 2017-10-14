Let's talk mental health and the pressures on farmers

Mental health has long been a taboo but thank goodness, that is changing and a much more common sense approach is emerging where it’s being spoken and written about more than ever before, helped this year no doubt by Prince Harry and his willingness to talk about his own mental health.

Farming has too often tragically been in the news, when it comes mental health and in particular suicide rates. Farm workers are predominantly men and more men than women are likely to commit suicide. Three quarters of all suicides in the last official statistics were male. Add to that farming’s unique challenges - high-pressure, round the clock working hours, fewer holiday or days off than most professions, increasingly difficult market conditions, the risk of flooding and disease striking at any moment, and it’s easy to understand the pressures and what effect they can have.

It’s estimated that 20 per cent of farmers will suffer from depression at some time during their lives.

Work has been going on for a number of years to raise the issue of good mental health in the rural economy. Campaigns by the NFU and programmes like Countryfile have worked to raise awareness, promote the need to talk and given guidance on the support available.

For all these reasons McCartneys has chosen to support Mind in 2017 as its chosen charity. Mind are working hard not only to raise awareness of mental health, they campaign for better services and for people with mental health issues to be treated fairly and with respect.

One in four of us will struggle with our mental health at some point in our lives and it could happen to any of us, at any time.

We’ve already undertaken a number of fundraising activities including a charity bike ride and auction and during the week commencing November 3, farmers who come to sell their lambs and ewes at one of our livestock markets have the chance to donate the money from the sale of an animal to the charity, so we can all do our bit.

So, let’s start conversations about mental health in the workplace, on farms and at home and together we can help everyone thrive in their own lives.

If you are suffering with your own mental health or know someone who is, the Mind website can provide information, advice and immediate help, please go to www.mind.org.uk or call the Mind info line on 0300 123 3393.

Jenny Layton-Mills, McCartneys LLP Livestock & Rural Professional Department, Knighton