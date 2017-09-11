Clean up your act before hitting the roads, Shropshire farmers are told

The warning has been issued by the Safer Roads Partnership and West Mercia Police, ahead of the busy time for farming in the county with crops being harvested and transported.

The force has said the increase in farm vehicles on the road traditionally sees a rise in road collisions, with many being preventable.

Since the start of 2015 there have been 65 collisions across West Mercia involving agriculture vehicles, with the most significant proportion occurring near farm turns due to poor overtaking and inappropriate speeding.

Under the Highways Act 1980, farmers and contractors have a legal obligation to ensure their vehicles are cleared of any mud or debris before entering the public highway.

Warwickshire and West Mercia Police chief superintendent Steve Cullen has warned farmers of their responsibilities and said they will continue their tough stance against anyone not complying.

He said: "Every year we face problems with agricultural vehicles leaving large amounts of mud and debris on the roads during the harvest season.

"While the majority of farmers take steps to ensure they keep the roads clear and safe, not all are as diligent.

“We would like to remind farmers and contractors of their responsibilities under the Highways Act.

Advertising

"We have already taken action against offenders who haven’t complied with this legislation and will continue to take a tough stance against anyone who we believe is being reckless and irresponsible, this also includes other motoring offences such as mobile phone use.”

Motorists are also being asked to take extra care on rural roads around the county during this busy time, with more agricultural vehicles on the road.

Communications manager Vicki Bristow added: "We appreciate that during this time of year farmers have to increasingly use the region’s roads to transport their crops and that this will affect local traffic at times.

“We would also like to remind general motorists that extra care and patience should be taken during the harvest season when there is a necessity for more agricultural vehicles to be on the roads.

"While it can be frustrating travelling behind an agricultural vehicle it’s not worth getting impatient and putting yourself and other road users at risk with dangerous manoeuvres.”