'Flooding is happening now': Flood alert in place in north Shropshire amid rising river levels

A flood alert is in place for the Tern and Perry catchments, with the Environment Agency (EA) warning residents that flooding might affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to rivers from Wolverley to Newport.

Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

The Environment Agency is warning that flooding "is happening" in north Shropshire as river levels rise

A spokesperson for the EA said: "Rising river levels are causing flooding today (January 9). Flooding is happening now.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses."

No other flood alerts or warnings are currently in place for the region, but river levels are expected to rise over the coming days as the recent snowfall melts.