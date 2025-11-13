One major flood event 'could cause £125 million in damage' as Shropshire and Powys councils urged to support new plan

Both Shropshire Council and Powys County Council will be asked to throw their weight behind the "next big step" for the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) at meetings next week.

The SVWMS - a partnership between the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council - has already received £10 million in government funding to help tackle flooding, water shortages, and land pressures across the upper Severn catchment.

Recent modelling for the scheme found that, during periods of extreme wet weather, the area could need to manage more than 100 million cubic metres of flood water - enough to supply the daily needs of half a million people for nearly four years.