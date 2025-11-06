Flood alerts issued across Shropshire with river levels high

Flood alerts were issued yesterday (November 5) for the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, and the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.

The Environment Agency said the alerts would be updated before 10am today, but as of last night, residents were advised that flooding remained possible, with river levels expected to stay high.

Residents were warned that flooding may affect low-lying land and roads near ricers, particularly between Shrewsbury and Upper Arley, and from Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Residents in White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth, Llanymynech, Maesbrook, Melverley, and Pentre were also warned they could be affected.

River levels were predicted to peak at the Crew Green river gauge near Shrewsbury between 5.5 and 5.7 metres, at the Welsh Bridge between 2.2m and 2.5m, and at Buildwas predicted between 3m and 3.5m.

The environment agency said the situation was being closely monitored.

Alerts stated: "Flooding is possible on over the next two days. Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

"Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Take care and avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."