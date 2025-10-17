Shropshire residents urged not to be 'complacent' about flooding despite drought conditions

The Government has issued a warning as part of Flood Action Week, running between October 13 and 19, urging residents to know their flood risk and what to do in the event of flooding.

In the Midlands, the Environment Agency, Severn Trent Water and Telford & Wrekin Council have joined forces to share advice to help people get 'flood ready' for the winter ahead.

The organisations have published top tips for those at risk, along with a guide outlining 'who does what' when flooding occurs.

Flooding in Atcham, Shrewsbury in October last year

The Government said residents should not be "complacent" about the risk of flooding, even though much of the West Midlands region is "still in drought."

It added that the dry conditions have left the ground hard and compacted, increasing the likelihood of localised surface water flooding when heavy rain falls.

On Monday (October 13), the overall water storage capacity at Severn Trent’s reservoirs stood at 51.5 per cent.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "With a changing climate, the frequency and severity of flooding will only increase. That’s why it’s essential you know what to do in a flood.

Flooding in Hadnall, Shropshire

"By knowing what actions to take, you can reduce the effects on your home and family and even save lives. We urge people to check if they are at risk and to sign up for Environment Agency warnings."

A spokesperson for Severn Trent Water added: "We know how upsetting flooding can be, and as we move into the colder months and the potential for heavy rainfall, we want to make sure our customers feel supported and informed.

"That’s why we’re working in closely with the Environment Agency and local authorities to help communities stay safe and be prepared.

"By sharing simple, practical advice to help protect your home, and making sure you know exactly who to contact, whether it’s flooding from roads, rivers or sewers, it’s vital that people contact the right organisation quickly so the right action can be taken.

Flooding in Shrewsbury in December last year

"By working together and making it easier to get the right help quickly, we can respond faster and ensure that you have the information and help you need, when you need it most."

For flooding on roads, small rivers and streams, residents are advised to contact their local council - this includes blocked drains or grates on highways.

For major river flooding, residents are urged to contact the Environment Agency to understand their level of flood risk, what work is being done to reduce the flood risk and for advice on how to prepare for flooding.

Flooding in Shrewsbury in December last year

Meanwhile, for sewer flooding or flooding due to burst pipes, residents should contact Severn Trent Water.

Areas of Telford, including Ironbridge, have experienced severe flooding in recent years, and projects to improve protection for homes and businesses across the region are ongoing.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement at Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Flooding is a real and recurring risk in our area, with both river and surface water events becoming more frequent and unpredictable.

Councillor Richard Overton. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

"As a local authority, we’re not just raising awareness during Flood Action Week, we’re actively working year-round to improve drainage, maintain flood defences, and support residents.

"This is through practical advice and resources which is why we continue to invest into tackling flooding in hot spot locations across the borough while providing support to residents and businesses.

"We’re committed to helping our communities stay safe and resilient and Flood Action Week is a timely reminder for everyone to check their flood risk and take simple steps to protect their homes and families."