Shropshire communities to benefit from record £10.5 billion investment in flood defences

The Government today (October 14) announced record funding to protect almost 900,000 properties across England.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed that communities in the county will receive a share of the investment, with specific allocations to be set out in the coming months.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy MP also announced major reforms to the way flood defence funding is allocated - the first changes since 2011. The Government said the system has since "failed" to support more innovative solutions, such as natural flood management schemes like those seen recently introduced in Shropshire.

It added that a complex application process has disadvantaged councils with limited resources, meaning poorer communities have struggled to build the flood defences they need.