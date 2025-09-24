Shropshire MPs re-elected to flooded communities group as they renew push for action

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley and North Shropshire representative Helen Morgan have both been re-elected as officers of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Flooded Communities.

Mrs Morgan, who became chair of the group in October last year, has used her position to call for more action from ministers on the devastating impact of flooding.

She has particularly highlighted the urgent need for a flood management plan for the Upper Severn catchment, and has also advocated for an expansion of eligibility for the Frequently Flooded Fund, so that more communities can access support.

Two Shropshire MPs, Helen Morgan (second right) and Julia Buckley (centre right) have been re-elected to a parliamentary group representing flood-affected communities

At a recent meeting, Mrs Morgan stepped down from her position as chair of the group, but confirmed that she will remain an active member of the group.

The North Shropshire MP also serves as chair of the APPG on Digital Communities and is the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Health and Social Care.

"I was proud to be made chair of the cross-party group of MPs focusing on flood resilience and in that time we’ve shone a spotlight on the impact on the devastating impact flooding can have on communities," said Mrs Morgan.

"Having served a year in the role, I’ve now stepped down but welcome the opportunity to continue as a member and work with colleagues to push hard for measures that will support people that are regularly affected by flooding, especially those in North Shropshire."

Mrs Buckley said her re-election would allow her to renew efforts to help flood victims in Shrewsbury and across the county.

"I’m honoured to have been re-elected as an officer of the group," said Mrs Buckley. "This will enable me to renew and refresh efforts to help flood victims across our town and in Shropshire as a whole."

During the group’s latest meeting, members heard from Shrewsbury-based hydrologist Mark Fermor, who is working with the National Flood Forum.

"Mark’s presentation was compelling," continued Mrs Buckley. "His research explores a more accurate way to model the economic impact of flooding on businesses, using Shrewsbury as a national case study.

"I was also involved in a recent well-attended and productive public meeting on flooding in the Coleham area of Shrewsbury, a meeting organised by Councillor Kate Halliday at the English Bridge Workshops. Residents were able to voice their concerns about the impact and frequency of flooding in Coleham which has been badly impacted by floods over many years.

"This was such a worthwhile event. Siobhan Connor spoke about her convening on behalf of the Shrewsbury Quarry Flood Action Group and Shrewsbury Business Flood Group, and we heard presentations from the flood response teams at the Environment Agency.

"It was also an opportunity for me to update residents on my work with the Environment Audit Committee on the flooding inquiry, which will publish its final report on October 13, with 77 recommendations, pushing for simplification of roles and responsibilities and clarity on legal duties to support those affected by flooding."