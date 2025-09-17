Flood alert issued for Shropshire as wet weather has river levels back on the rise

The second flood alert of the week has been issued for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency (EA) said flooding of roads and farmland is expected throughout Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the EA said: "We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a flood alert as river levels rise

"Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

"Minor roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre may start to flood. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours."

The river is expected to reach highs of 3.2m to 3.6m at Llanymynech, and between 1.5m and 2m at Cae Howel this afternoon (Wednesday, September 17).