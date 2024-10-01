Shropshire flood alerts remain in place after another night of wet weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Several of Shropshire's flood alerts issued on Monday have now been lifted, but the Environment Agency is continuing to warn that flooding remains a risk in two areas of the county.

On Tuesday morning, two flood alerts remained in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and Tern and Perry catchments.

The warnings follow a day of chaos on the county's roads and railways on Monday, after flooding at Wellington station saw trains cancelled for the entire day and three people rescued from their vehicles after becoming stranded in flood water.

The Environment Agency was warning on Tuesday that flooding of property, roads and farmland is however expected to continue in the Tern and Perry catchments from Wolverley to Newport.

This could see flooding of the rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries, possibly impacting other areas including Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

A second flood alert remains in place at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, with flooding expected along the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

Residents continue to be warned to avoid low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

National Rail has confirmed that the line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton has now reopened, despite concerns on Monday that disruption would continue until Wednesday.