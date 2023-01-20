All Shrewsbury car parks now open again after floods

St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park. Photo: Google.

The Frankwell Riverside Car Park, Frankwell Main Car Park and St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park are all open for use.

Meanwhile in Bridgnorth all restrictions have been lifted.

Some tow paths in Shrewsbury remain closed, from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig trough to West Mid Showground and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park.

One flood alerts is in place in the county for the River Vyrnwy– meaning some flooding is possible – but the River Severn flood warning was removed as of Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk. There is no longer a threat of flooding, though standing water and debris may still remain.

"No further rainfall is forecast. We continue to monitor the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.