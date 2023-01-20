Notification Settings

All Shrewsbury car parks now open again after floods

By Megan HoweShrewsburyFloodingPublished:

Shropshire Council has confirmed that all of its car parks are now open following last week's flooding.

St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park. Photo: Google.
The Frankwell Riverside Car Park, Frankwell Main Car Park and St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park are all open for use.

Meanwhile in Bridgnorth all restrictions have been lifted.

Some tow paths in Shrewsbury remain closed, from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig trough to West Mid Showground and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park.

One flood alerts is in place in the county for the River Vyrnwy– meaning some flooding is possible – but the River Severn flood warning was removed as of Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk. There is no longer a threat of flooding, though standing water and debris may still remain.

"No further rainfall is forecast. We continue to monitor the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

