Rail and road chaos on Shropshire borders as flooding and high winds strike

By David TooleyShrewsburyFloodingPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Flooding and high winds are causing road and rail travel chaos in mid and north Wales.

Services on the Transport for Wales line between Newtown, in Powys, and Shrewsbury, have been blocked by flooding.

The company tweeted: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway, the following lines are blocked: Pontypridd-Treherbert; Abercynon-Aberdare; Cardiff Central-Bridgend and Newtown-Shrewsbury."

They advised passenger to check their journeys before travelling at journeycheck.com/tfwrail/

Problems are being reported on the roads in Wales because of water and high winds.

Traffic Wales North & Mid tweeted of flooding in the Welshpool area on the A458.

It said: "Reports of flooding in the area. Please proceed with care. Further updates to follow."

Traffic watchers have also warned that strong winds are forecasted which could affect the A5 Ceiriog and A483 Dee Viaducts.

There will be a 30mph speed restriction for safety from 8pm tonight until 6am on Friday.

Drivers have been advised to plan ahead.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

