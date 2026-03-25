British Summer Time begins this weekend – here’s when the clocks change

At 1am on Sunday, March 29, clocks will move forward to 2am, meaning an hour less in bed but the welcome return of lighter evenings.

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The change marks the start of the summer period, with longer daylight hours expected to boost outdoor activities, evening travel and local events across the region.

While most smartphones, computers and other digital devices will update automatically, people using manual clocks – including ovens, microwaves and car dashboards – are being urged to check and adjust their timepieces before heading to bed on Saturday night.

Road safety experts also advise drivers to take extra care in the days following the change, as altered sleep patterns can lead to reduced concentration.

Health professionals recommend going to bed slightly earlier in the days leading up to the switch to minimise disruption, especially for young children and those with strict routines.

The clocks will remain on British Summer Time until late October, when they will go back again to Greenwich Mean Time.

For now, residents can look forward to brighter evenings and the gradual arrival of spring-like conditions across the West Midlands.