Urgent willow tree removal underway to safeguard Glasbury flood wall

A large willow tree growing directly alongside the village flood wall has weakened the structure over time, compromising its stability.

Engineers have confirmed that without removing the tree, the wall would eventually fail, placing nearby properties at significant risk of flooding.

Because of the urgency of the situation, the tree removal is taking place during the bird-breeding season.

NRW has carried out multiple breeding bird surveys to ensure the work can be completed legally, responsibly and with minimal ecological impact. This included a final survey on the day felling was due to start, confirming that no birds were nesting in the willow tree.

With the ecological checks complete, removal of the tree has now begun and is expected to take around two days.

Repairs to the flood wall and its foundations are scheduled to follow later this summer.

Nicholas Thompson, Integrated Engineering Team Leader, of NRW, said: “We recognise how important this flood wall is for the safety and peace of mind of the Glasbury community.

“Although we always seek to avoid tree-felling during the bird-breeding season, the risk posed by this willow tree meant urgent action was necessary.

“This was only carried out following bird surveys and checking no birds were nesting immediately before felling started.

“Our teams have taken every precaution to minimise ecological disturbance, and these essential works will help ensure that homes in the area remain protected.”