UK temperatures to soar – but how warm could it get in Shropshire?

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 17°C, bringing plenty of sunshine across the region after more than two months of cold, wet weather.

After a cloudy and slightly unsettled start to the week, conditions are expected to improve steadily across areas including Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry and Ludlow.

Sunshine is set to hit the West Midlands

Monday is set to remain mostly cloudy with the chance of a passing shower during the day. Temperatures are likely to reach around 12°C, making it a fairly typical early spring day, though it may feel cooler under thicker cloud.

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Conditions brighten on Tuesday as sunny spells begin to develop across the county. With lighter winds and more sunshine, temperatures should rise to around 15°C, offering a noticeable improvement from the start of the week.

Wednesday looks set to be the standout day, with a mix of sunshine and patchy cloud helping temperatures climb to around 17°C during the afternoon. It is expected to feel pleasantly mild across Shropshire, with many areas seeing the warmest weather of the week.

The fine spell should continue into Thursday, when further sunny intervals are forecast and temperatures remain mild at around 16°C. Farmers and gardeners across the county may welcome the dry conditions after recent unsettled spells.

Heading towards the end of the week, the warmth eases slightly. Friday is expected to turn cloudier with temperatures falling back to around 12°C, although brighter conditions may develop later in the day.

The weekend currently looks settled but cooler, with a mixture of sunshine and cloud and temperatures generally around 11°C. Despite the slight dip, the longer daylight hours and occasional sunshine should keep the county feeling increasingly spring-like as March progresses.