Powys County Council is working with environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy to support Spring Clean Cymru.

Together they are calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to get involved between March 13 and 29.

Spring Clean Cymru aims to raise awareness and encourage positive action. Not only does litter cost Wales roughly £70 million to remove each year, but it also has devastating effects on marine and local wildlife.

The good news is that litter picking is a simple action that anyone can do to make an immediate and visible difference to their area.

“Our Powys communities are well known for taking care of their local areas, but during the Spring Clean Cymru fortnight, we would like to encourage even more of you to help keep Powys clean and green,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

“In previous years we have seen an impressive number of groups and individuals volunteering to help keep Powys clean and tidy, so we are delighted to be joining forces with Keep Wales Tidy again this year for the 2026 Spring Clean Cymru campaign.

“I will be out with my local group, the Llangattock Litter Pickers, and I would urge as many of you as possible to join in or organise your own local event. Not only is it beneficial for our local environment, but it can be a great way to have fun and socialise with likeminded people.

“Litter picking toolkits, containing everything you need, can be borrowed from some of our libraries, so please pop in or reserve your kit online and organise a spring clean for your local area soon. Visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/8026/Volunteer-Litter-Picking for more information.”

Since 2016, tens of thousands of litter heroes have shown they love where they live by collecting tonnes of litter and recycling. Keep Wales Tidy hope to make 2026 their most successful spring clean yet.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Owen Derbyshire said: “Spring is the perfect time to get outside and show some care for those places we love. A simple litter pick can brighten a street, lift your mood, and bring people together.

“It’s a positive, practical way to meet your neighbours, enjoy the fresh air, and make a real difference. So, grab a bag, step outside, and join thousands of others helping to keep Wales tidy.”

To pledge and get involved in Spring Clean Cymru, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru