Volunteers manned pumps day and night to try and save as many fish as possible when oxygen levels dropped dramatically after blue-green algae developed.

It led to the death of scores of fish at the lake including its largest resident a carp weighing almost 29 pounds.

Now Powys County Council says it has put measures in place in this year’s budget to allow it to respond quicker should algae develop in the future.

The county council is trying to reassure residents, visitors and the local angling community that it remains fully committed to responding swiftly and effectively should blue-green algae reappear in local waterways this year.

Last year’s incident had a significant impact on local communities, recreational users, wildlife, and angling groups.

The council acknowledges the disruption caused and confirms that lessons learned have been built directly into updated response plans.

Following the budget approval on February 26, the council has strengthened its capacity to monitor, communicate, and respond rapidly to any recurrence of blue-green algae.

This includes enhanced early warning procedures, clearer public information routes, and close collaboration with Natural Resources Wales, angling associations, and affected community groups.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We fully recognise the impact last year’s blue-green algae incident had on our communities, anglers, visitors, and the local environment.

“With the new budget in place, Powys County Council is determined to act quickly, decisively, and transparently if algae levels rise again this year. Protecting public health, safeguarding wildlife, and supporting our rural economy remain top priorities.”

Councillor Pete Roberts, County Councillor for Llandrindod South, said: “Residents deserve reassurance that the council has learned from last year and is better prepared.

“We are finalising a contingency plan that will ensure clear communication, timely warnings, and closer working with all partners to minimise disruption and keep people safe with clear processes from first discovery to end of incident.

“Our focus is on ensuring our communities are supported and informed every step of the way.”

The council will continue to provide updates throughout the spring and summer as monitoring progresses. Residents and anglers are encouraged to follow official advice and check council channels for the latest information.