Knighton Town Council to try and take part in the Green Flag Competition next year

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp looked into the competition for this year but she found there was too much to do before the deadline.

She told the town council at a recent meeting; “I looked into it for this year but the entry had to be in so we would not have got it done this year.

“The people that look after the green spaces would need insurance, protective clothing and all sorts so it would have been too short notice for this year.

“I will look into more as a possibility for next year.”

Councillor Bob Andrews said: “This is something that late councillor Roger Bright and Roy Williams used to get involved with and Steve Gealy from Powys County Council and I think we should forward with it and try and apply again”

Councillor Tom Taylor added: “It will not cost us anything to apply for this and as we have plenty of green spaces in Knighton it could be beneficial to the town.”

Members unanimously agreed that Councillor Sharp should make further investigations with a view to applying for a Green Flag next year.