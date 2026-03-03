Welcome wildlife’s heralds of spring - the harbingers of warmer weather we can spot across Shropshire in March

But as a wildlife artist and a touch of the fair-weather one at that, I would have to say March through to May is my favourite time to be out, observing wildlife in the Shropshire countryside.

To that end and in preparation for it, I tend to look for the harbingers of not just spring, but of warmer days ahead.

One such herald is surely the tiny chiffchaff, signalling its arrival back to our county after the winter away in Africa. Its onomatopoeic two-note song cuts through early spring hedgerows with a blunt certainty, a metronome marking the turning of the year.

For centuries it has been one of Britain’s most reliable auditory signs that spring is loosening the ground, even when the mornings still bite.

Chiffchaffs are olive-brown leaf warblers, easily overlooked until they speak. Unlike many migrants it arrives early, often from February onward, and in recent decades a growing number now overwinter in southern Britain, sustained by milder winters and urban insect life.

The Observation Post 2024 II

Even so, the sudden multiplication of singing males in March still feels like a collective arrival, as if the countryside has flicked a switch.

Their early presence matters ecologically; they are among the first insectivorous migrants to exert pressure on spring invertebrate populations, syncing their breeding with the first flush of larvae.