The investigation work will be ahead of an upgrade to the wastewater network planned for this summer.

The work will take place between Wednesday and April 10, 2026, with each location expected to take around two to three days to complete.

These works come after months of roadworks in the town and some flooding at the end of last year.

An upgrade of the wastewater network will take place in the summer and the next phase of the Trunk Roads Agency resurfacing work will start in November.

Builth Wells Town Counci has been informed that the purpose of the work is to remove surface water from the wastewater network, reducing pressure on the system and improving water quality in the River Wye.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “The reason this programme has moved quickly is due to the planned resurfacing works in Builth Wells.

“Welsh Water state that their aim is to complete their excavations in advance so they avoid digging into newly resurfaced roads.

“The next phase of the Trunk Roads Agency resurfacing is due to commence in November, and it will be focused on Park Road, Church Street and The Strand."

Once the ground investigations are finished, Welsh Water will share more information about the main project and what it means for the local area.

To stay updated and find out more, visit www.dwrcymru.com/inyourarea and search Builth Wells.