Vacancies at Rhayader allotment for those wanting to test their green fingers

There is one full plot and one half plot a raised bed, available to let at Rhayader Town Council’s Weirglodd allotment site.

At a recent town council meeting, Town and County Councillor Angela Davies said the allotment committee had recently held a very positive site meeting.

She said; “There are two allotments that are currently vacant. The one allotment is very overgrown and the plan is to get some quotes to get the work done and get it tidied up to put it in order.

“The vacant allotments have been re-advertised. They will cover the plots now if they become empty, to prevent spring weed growth - which will make the plots more attractive and easier to manage for new plot holders.

“The money generated by the plot rental is always invested in maintaining the sites, our plot holders have a role to play deciding on any works that need doing.

“This has previously included the purchase of a communal polytunnel, new composting bays, maintaining the boundary, trimming hedges, and this year will be clearing some brambles and overgrowth at the site.”

Anyone interested in taking on an allotment should contact the town clerk Julie Stephens at clerk@rhayader.gov.wales