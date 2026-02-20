But the Welsh Government have paid for booklets that have been sent to Powys households explaining the changes and even providing a handy guide of what can and can’t be recycled.

From March 2, for many residents – but not all – bin and recycling box collections will be changing as the council introduces “new and improved collection routes.”

Earlier this month, Powys Independents joint group leader Cllr Beverley Baynham (Presteigne) asked a number of questions about the changes.

She asked how much it has cost to contact every household in Powys, including the cost of the postage and printing all the information included in the pack.

Cllr Baynham also wanted to know how much money the new routes will save the council and if that information was used when the decision for this route reorganisation was taken.

Cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) – has provided a response to the questions.

Cllr Charlton said: “With regards to the letter and booklet that has been distributed to all households, the council is regularly criticised for not communicating enough when changes are made to services.

“Whilst many people do now get their information via digital means, there are still very many that rely on information being directly delivered to them.

“We do regularly get asked why we don’t provide more communications through the door for residents. ”

She explained that the Welsh Government offered funding for the letter, booklet and its distribution.

Cllr Charlton said: “The booklet was produced by WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) Cymru, at an overall cost of £75,000.

“There was no cost to the council as it was part of the Welsh Government’s collaborative change programme.”

Cllr Charlton explained that the “optimisation” of collection routes is a process that needs to be conducted every few years to “maximise” the efficiency and effectiveness of its vehicles and staff.

Cllr Charlton said: “There have been a number of changes since this exercise was last carried out in 2018, including new properties being built, changes to vehicles used, and different tipping locations.

“There has also been a change in consumption habits with the amount of the different waste and recycling streams changing.

“With more residents recycling, there is less waste on the residual vehicles and more on the recycling vehicles.”

Cllr Charlton continued: “It is very difficult to provide a full breakdown of the cost savings when implementing new routes as there are so many factors involved and these changes would have to be made anyway to adapt to changing circumstances. ”

She finished her response with a plea that residents are patient.

Cllr Charlton said: “There will inevitably be some issues with rolling out new collection routes both for the crews and residents, so we do ask for some patience and understanding during the first few weeks, but it should very quickly settle down with residents seeing an improved service.”

The booklet sent out to Powys residents outlining the route reorganisation and explaining what can and can't be recycled. By Elgan Hearn LDRS

Powys council bin lorry. PCC