Get ready for spring: 2026 Powys garden waste recycling collections subscriptions open

Early subscribers who sign-up for the 2026 garden waste collections before the end of March will be able to do so for the same price as last year (£60 for a 240-litre wheeled bin, or £55 for a 140-litre wheeled bin or compostable sacks).

From April, following approval of the council’s budget, it is anticipated that the costs will rise with the rate of inflation to £62 and £57 respectively.

Previous subscribers have already been contacted and given the opportunity to re-subscribe. Anyone who still needs to sign up – or who is joining the service for the first time – can subscribe at any time by visiting www.powys.gov.uk/gardenwaste or by calling 01597 827465.

The garden waste recycling service offers a convenient, clean and simple way to dispose of garden waste, with fortnightly collections from 2 March to 27 November.

The subscription cost includes the hire of a wheeled bin or, for residents who have their non-recyclable waste collected in purple bags, a supply of compostable garden waste sacks instead.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “With spring just around the corner, many of us will soon be spending more time in our gardens. This easy, clean and simple collection service is a great way to get rid of garden waste conveniently, safe in the knowledge that it is being recycled into compost.”

“In a bid to keep price rises minimal, the cost of the service is anticipated to rise by £2 from April, which is in line with the rate of inflation. However, those who sign-up before the end of March can take advantage of the 20 fortnightly collections in 2026 for the same cost as last year.

“The easiest and most efficient way for new or existing customers to subscribe for the 2026 season is online: www.powys.gov.uk/gardenwaste”

Residents who re‑subscribe will receive a sticker to place on their green wheeled bin, helping collection crews identify which households have signed up. New subscribers will have their green bin delivered within 10 working days, so residents are encouraged to sign up early to make the most of the season’s collections.

After subscribing, residents are also reminded to check their collection day, as this may have changed from previous years, at https://en.powys.gov.uk/binday

Those who choose not to subscribe can still compost garden waste at home or take it to one of Powys’s five Household Recycling Centres.