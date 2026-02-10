Kington Recreation Ground Trust is a charitable body which owns and maintains the Recreation Ground and Crooked Wells Meadow public open spaces.

Kington Town Council is the sole managing trustee for the charity.

The recreation ground trust operates separately from the town council with income derived purely from hire charges levied to commercial users of the spaces such as the vintage show and the May Fair operators.

It has two part time staff members who empty litter bins, check play equipment and the area for safety issues and to clean and maintain the toilets in the Recreation Ground.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Liz Kelso said: “The cost of maintaining the open spaces exceeds the income derived from them so the town council awards a grant to the charity each year to support that function.”

Members of the Recreation Ground Trust Committee met and agreed to ask the town council for a grant of £44,500 for 2026/2027 starting in April.

Kington Town Council agreed to pay this grant.

The grant will pay for cottage maintenance, once legal issues have been resolved as well as grass cutting at the Recreation Ground and Crooked Well meadow including planned tree work and the purchase of some equipment as well as salary support.