Three planning applications in the Knighton area have been supported by the town council

The first application was for replacing existing bow windows with a bay window at 9, Ffrydd Terrace.

Applicant Mr Dale Morgan said he wished to renew a failed lintel to the front, and replace the existing bow window with a single story bay window.

Knighton Town Council considered the plan at a recent meeting and recommended approval of it.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on this application by March 2

The second application related to the erection of a covered silage area clamp.

Applicant Mr Bowen said the covered silage clamp would be made out of profiled sheeting and concrete and it would be located on land north northwest at Little Cwmgilla Farm.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said: “It is fairly straightforward and it is essential for the business.”

Knighton councillors recommended approval of the plan.

Powys County Council will consider this application by February 16.

The final plan was for the construction of a car port at 17 High Street, Knighton.

Applicant Mr Graham Steele said: “It is proposed to construct a car port to the rear of 17 High Street, Knighton above the existing car parking space. The car port will incorporate new wooden gates and exit into Castle Road. There are no changes to the parking space itself.”

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said he had been and looked at the site because he thought it may be visible from the Cwm.

“But the car port will be erected at the back and so I don’t think it’s going to have a visual impact from the houses looking into it or other houses.”

Members recommended approval of the plan.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the application by March 10.