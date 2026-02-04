At a meeting of the authority on Friday, February 6, members will receive a report that asks them to agree that finance officers can issue the levy notices to the constituent Local Authorities under the National Park Authorities (Levies) Wales Order 1995, by the middle of this month.

The levy is set to make up £1.132 million of Bannau Brycheiniog’s £7.196 million budget for next year and is shared out depending on how much land each county has inside the national park.

This means that Powys County Council, which makes up 58.8 per cent of Bannau Brycheiniog, pays the most and Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen County Borough Councils, who have 3.1 per cent each inside the national park boundary, pay the least.

The report said: “Members are advised that the official levy requirement must be notified to each relevant authority by February 15 each year.

“Accordingly, should there be a divergence from the anticipated national park grant then the levy calls will be amended.”

The levy equates to 25 per cent of the annual grant given to the authority from the Welsh Government – which is set to be £3,396 million for 2026/2027.

This takes the budget up to £4.528 million.

The remaining £2.668 million will be made up of £1.54 million coming from income and £1.128 million coming from reserves.

The schedule even explains when the councils are supposed to pay the national park authority and whether it is one lump sum or instalments.

The amounts levied are:

Powys County Council – £665,616.

Carmarthenshire County Council – £166,404.

Monmouthshire County Council – £126,784.

Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council – £57,732.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council – £45,280.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council – £35,092.

Torfaen County Borough Council – £35,092.