Opponents of giant wind farms determined to make their voices heard at protest outside the Senedd

Coaches are being laid on and it’s hoped that several hundred people will attend.

Buses are planned from Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells, Llandovery, Llandeilo and Lampeter.

Those representing community groups around the country are calling for urgent reconsideration of how Wales works to achieve its climate change goals.

They warn that over-reliance on massive, weather-dependent and intermittent onshore wind farms will ruin lives and livelihoods in many rural areas and damage wildlife and habitats for no reason.

Enough renewable energy capacity to power Wales and export elsewhere is already commissioned, approved or being planned offshore.

Clare Dunbar-Pollard and Jen Walsby of Llanwrtwd Wells Anti Turbine and Pylon Community Group said: “We are organising this protest to force current and future politicians to listen to the Welsh people.

“We cannot sit back and allow corporations to destroy our ancient land, forever, in the name of greed.

“The scale of these proposals is unprecedented and completely unnecessary.

“This is purely about corporations making a quick buck, but we say ‘Wales is not for sale!’

“The Welsh people are uniting against this gold rush and our voices will be heard.”

Jenny Chryss, RE-think’s Campaign Lead said: “We have written to the First Minister and every Member of the Senedd inviting them to come and speak with us. This is our chance to explain our points very clearly to the decision makers and those who represent us.

“Many people living in small rural communities feel overwhelmed at the scale of what is proposed. They also feel that these plans are being railroaded through, with little thought given to the effects on those living and working nearby. They feel they have no voice.”

For more information, please email one of the following: Jen Walsby jenny.blacksheep@gmail.com, Clare Dunbar-Pollard clarevaux@icloud.com or Jenny Chryss jenny.chryss@gmail.com