Big changes are coming to Kington town centre thanks to £200,000 funding

The town is using £200,000 of public realm funding for work to the town’s pavements, road surfaces and signage.

Costings for several projects including the continuation of new pavements outside the Burton Hotel to Crabtree Road, and from the Market Hall to the far side of the museum will cost about £47,083.13.

The repair of the pavement from the Catholic Church to the bridge on Bridge Street on both sides with a tarmac finish will cost £17,453.81

The repair of pavements on Church Street on the Market Hall side from the end of the block paving to the end of the narrow footpath past the Royal Oak will cost £53,341.83.

The installation of some lighting on the bridge in Bridge Street, which would be low level and solar if feasible, would cost about £4,776.64.

At a town council meeting last week, Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said there were a couple of issues which needed resolving

He said a plan to create traffic calming on Church Street by installing new parking bays by the Royal Oak can be done but it requires a traffic order and a consultation period which may take up to nine months. The cost would be about £15,000.

He added: “Coloured tarmac around the Market Hall area to create a shared space area – this is possible to do but there is a major issue with the Mill Street section. I am told the road is too narrow to do the road in two halves, side by side. A full road closure would therefore be required and the curing time of six hours is required.

“Even though they would work throughout the night a full road closure would not seem possible as apart from all of the residents, the Co-op and buses, the fire station and the police would not be able to respond to emergency call outs.

“The High Street and Church Street can be done in two halves and it has been suggested we take it a little further up Church Street as a traffic calming measure. The cost is about £25,000.”

Councillor Woolford said although they were initially told the deadline for spending the money was the end of March, the work can now go into next financial year and they can identify which projects are the priority.

He said: There may be the possibility of a further small project as the total £200,000 has not been reached but this will need further discussion.”

The council confirmed that it was happy to proceed with the projects