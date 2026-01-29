Solar farm planned for near Bishop's Castle

ILOS New Energy Ltd has written to people in Lydham saying the proposed site – near the A488 and B4383 – is approximately 27 hectares and can generate enough electricity to meet the needs of around 4,860 homes.

Kate Covill, managing director at ILOS New Energy Ltd, said the firm will be requesting an Environmental Impact Assessment screening opinion from Shropshire Council. She added that a public drop-in session will also be arranged in due course to evaluate the community’s comments and suggestions.

“As developers, we recognise the importance of transparency and keeping the local community informed and involved,” said Ms Covill.

“We are keen to share our very early vision for the project and its potential benefits and would like to involve the councillors and community to create a collaborative relationship right from the start.”

ILOS New Energy Ltd is proposing to have a solar farm in Lydham near Bishop's Castle. Picture: Google

The proposed development will consist of rows of photovoltaic solar panels. These are typically up to three metres in height, said Ms Covill, starting at 0.6m from the ground.

“Around the site, a deer fence will be erected up to 2m, and ecologist-approved indigenous plants will be planted where recommended,” said Ms Covill.

“The planning application that will be applied for is temporary.

“The site must be returned to agricultural use at the end of the 40-year term, and it does not alter the status of the land from agricultural at any time.

“The construction period and consequent traffic will last approximately six to eight months, with with most deliveries in the second month.

“If necessary, a Traffic Management Plan will be created in conjunction with the local highways officer and the community.

“Following the development’s construction, the traffic will be maintenance

operatives, who will visit the site a few times a month.”

Bishop’s Castle Town Council recently discussed the proposal, with some members concerned that it would be a “blot on the landscape”.

“I’m just worried because it’s going on working land,” said Councillor Lucy Blundell.

“Surely the farming community will support to keep the arable farm?”

Enquiries about the plans can be directed to Bridget Lawson at lawson@ilos-energy.com.