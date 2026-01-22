A free lawn mowing policy in a sought after Telford suburb is being given a trim by a local council

A council in Telford has changed the rules on who gets to have their lawns mowed for free.

The St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council service had been “first come, first served” but councillors have this week introduced a new assessment rule on applications.

A council meeting on Tuesday, January 20, heard that the 30 spaces fill up quickly but that can lead to people who really need the help missing out.

The service is open to people who have reached 70 years of age and those who receive disability benefits and who can’t manage to mowing and have nobody to help.

Also eligible are veterans, members of the armed forces and care leavers.

The service is a basic lawn cut with the cuttings placed in residents’ own green bins.

The service aims to provide 10 cuts a year starting in April and running through to September.

Gardeners will spend a maximum of one hour at each property for each visit.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council noticeboards, Facebook page and its website for news of when they can apply.

They are encouraged to apply as soon as they become available.

Unlucky and late applicants will be put on a waiting list and contacted when spots become free.