Consumer Energy Solutions collapse leaves Powys residents in limbo

Many residents used the UK Government’s ECO4 grant scheme to have work such as air source heat pumps and solar panels installed in their homes via companies like South Wales-based CES.

However, CES’s collapse now leaves many asking what happens to their guarantees and to work that has been only partly completed.

One 77-year-old resident, had work carried out two years ago but has experienced ongoing problems ever since.

Under the terms of the guarantee, CES had been returning to carry out repairs and maintenance.

In recent weeks she has been left without heating and hot water while waiting for an engineer to return with a replacement part.

The company’s administration now leaves her with no prospect of a repair and facing the cost of finding another firm to fix the system.

Other constituents are part-way through installations, with no communication about what will happen to their homes now CES is no longer operating.

CES was delivering work funded through the UK Government’s ECO4 scheme, which was abruptly cancelled by the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, in the November Budget.

The scheme had been due to run until March 2026 but was ended in December 2025, a decision that is expected to have had a serious impact on the company’s viability.

Administrator KR8 Advisory Limited has referred customers with problems to insurance-backed guarantee providers for advice.

The issue was raised in the Senedd this week by several members who have received calls and emails from concerned constituents.

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans MS, confirmed that ECO4 is a UK Government scheme and said the Welsh Government is raising the issue directly with UK Ministers.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS, asked what support and financial assistance would be made available to customers affected by CES’s collapse.

In response, the Cabinet Secretary said: “The UK Government and Ofgem need to consider and communicate how households in the variety of situations will be supported and how they can reach out for that support. Our officials have been in touch with UK Government officials and have agreed to share the various scenarios raised to us by colleagues.”

James Evans MS said: “News of this administration is deeply worrying. Constituents are being left without heating and hot water, without guarantees on previous work, and with installations left unfinished.

“This work was funded by UK Government money through ECO4, and the decision by Rachel Reeves to abruptly cancel the scheme has clearly contributed to companies like CES no longer having a viable future.

“This is leaving many Powys residents completely in the dark about where they can turn for help. The Cabinet Secretary was unable to give any assurances in the Senedd today and passed the issue back to the UK Government. We are now left waiting to see what support will be offered to customers, staff and suppliers.

“In the meantime, I would encourage anyone affected by this to contact Nest advice service on 0808 808 2244 for advice.”

Powys County Council advised residents to contact Warm Wales if they have any concerns..

A spokesperson for the county council said: “The advice to residents will depend upon their position along the ECO Flex retrofit journey but they should contact Warm Wales 0800 0911786, email - information@warmwales.org.uk or website - Powys Eco Agents - Warm Wales who will be able to provide advice and support and guidance.

“Anyone with work part completed will need to make contact with CES administrators or City Energy Network who may be able to arrange completion via one of their alternative installation companies. Warm Wales will assist with this process where possible.

“Those with work approved but not yet completed by CES will unfortunately need to find an alternative installer (unless City Energy Network have already arranged or are in the process of arranging this). Alternatively, they may consider making a fresh application via the Warm Powys scheme.

“Our advice to Powys residents will always be to first consider the Warm Powys Scheme - Warm Powys - Powys County Council as this provides lower qualification criteria and enhanced products and services for residents when compared to all other ECO funded schemes,” he added.