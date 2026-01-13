Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) has confirmed that the consultation on Bute Energy’s Nant Mithil Energy Park application is now back open for submissions.

The consultation had previously been suspended just before Christmas while PEDW reviewed redacted information.

PEDW has now concluded that no further action is required in relation to that material.

However, it has decided to also consult additional bodies on the application, namely Shropshire Council, the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority and The Georgian Group.

As a result, the consultation period has been extended and will now remain open until February 16 2026.

In a letter issued by PEDW, Inspectors confirmed that all representations that have already been received will be taken into account in the same way as any new representations that may be received by February 16.

The application by Bute Energy is for an Energy Park at Radnor Forest, nine kilometres to the east of Llandrindod Wells and includes proposals for 30 wind turbines that are up to 220 metres in height.

The planning application will be dealt with by Welsh Government Planning Inspectors as it is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS).

This means it will be processed by PEDW, and a Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary will eventually announce the decision based on a recommendation by a Planning Inspector, with PCC as a statutory consultee.

James Evans MS, Member of the Senedd for Brecon & Radnorshire, said: “This is an important update for residents and community groups who want their voices heard on the Nant Mithil Energy Park application proposing 31 turbines in Radnor Forest.

“The consultation is now back open, and there is a clear window until 16th February for people to submit their views.

“Many people were confused when the process was suddenly suspended just before Christmas, so I would strongly encourage everyone who has concerns, or who wants their say, to make sure they submit their comments to PEDW before the new deadline of 16th February 2026.

“I would also urge people to spread the word to friends, family and neighbours, so that as many people as possible are aware that the planning application is open once again for submissions.”

Powys County Council has already responded to the consultation with its Local Impact Report

It explains what Powys planners think Welsh Government Planning Inspectors should take careful note of when deciding the application.

This includes advising PEDW and the developers of any secondary planning consents that may need to be applied for which would then need to be processed by Powys planners.

On the whole the report shows that there are 14 negative outcomes for the county if the development goes ahead with only four positives noted.

The positives include the need for more renewable energy projects as well as improvements to bridleways and to Radnor Forest itself.

Negatives include the need for many “abnormal load” journeys to take equipment and material to the site to build it.

The negative impacts include the effects it would have on people living close by due to “shadow flicker” and the development would on birds such as the Red Kite.

Bute Energy said: “The proposal would generate 198MW (Mega Watts) of clean, green energy, that’s enough to power the equivalent of between 130,000 and 193,000 homes every year.

“The project will deliver significant benefits to the local community, including a Community Benefit Fund of around £1.5millon invested in community projects every year for the lifespan of the park.”

Submissions can be made to PEDW at https://planningcasework.service.gov.wales/case/CAS-01907-D7Q6Z1