Objections raised against slurry lagoon proposal near Churchstoke

Plans by farmers D & S Gethin to. create a slurry lagoon and all the associated works were lodged with Powys planners last October.

The application is “part-retrospective” which means that some of the scheme has already been constructed on land near Broadway Hall, Snead – which is on the border with Shropshire.

The proposed lagoon would be 40 metres by 100 metres and materials from the excavation would be used to build an earth bank around it which would be two metres high and 4.5 metres wide.

The application will be before Powys councillors at a meeting of the Planning committee on Thursday, January 15.

Churchstoke community council discussed the proposal at a meeting on November 27 and objected to it on several grounds.

The council said that the proposal was “unsuitable” for the open countryside and that it would create issues on a road which is used to get to the village of Hyssington and as a shortcut to Shrewsbury.

They also note there are inconsistencies in the documentation such as “failing to distinguish” whether the site is 34 hectares or 34 acres.

These measurements are both used in the design and access statement that accompanies the proposal

Churchstoke council said: “The community council is of the view that this proposal represents import of industrial waste material, with unspecified frequency, into the community from an industrial operation some 12 miles distant and is unacceptable to the community of Churchstoke.

Local Powys county councillor for the area Danny Bebb exercised his right to “call in” the application in front of the Planning committee due to “significant inconsistencies” in the papers lodged to support the application.

Cllr Bebb (Liberal Democrat – Churchstoke) said: “These contradictions raise serious concerns about the accuracy of the application and the reliability of its environmental assessments.

“I believe this warrants a detailed review before any decision is made.”

In a design and access statement planning agent for the family, Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and partners said: “The proposed lagoon will be an addition to a large farming enterprise owned and managed by D & S Gethin, The Gaer, Forden (near Welshpool).

“The applicant recently purchased 34 hectares (sic) of land adjacent to Broadway Hall and seeks to build the lagoon to help facilitate the timely, environmentally positive application of organic biofertilizer.”

Mr Corbett explained that the applicants have “slurry separator” at their “main” farmstead at Forden near Welshpool

Mr Corbett added: “Slurry separation simplifies storage and spreading, enabling reduction in air and water pollution.”

“The lagoon is situated within the 34 acres (sic) of the land owned by D & S Gethin, additionally (they) rent 170 acres surrounding their own land adjacent to Broadway Hall which slurry stored in the lagoon will be spread on.”

Senior planning officer Rhian Griffiths said that the council had received 112 objections and three letters of support on the application.

Ms Griffiths said: “Overall, both NRW (Natural Resources Wales) and the council ecologist have confirmed that they have no objection to the subject to conditions.

Ms Griffiths continued: “It is acknowledged that there are some inconsistencies within the information that has been submitted.

“Nevertheless, it is considered that matters which are material can be sufficiently controlled via conditions placed upon any granting of consent.”

It is expected that Ms Griffiths will advise councillors to approve the proposal.

Plans for a slurry lagoon at a field near Churchstoke are being overwhelmingly opposed by locals. From Google Streetview