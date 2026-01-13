However, the overwhelming number of “representations” received by county planners have been supportive.

In August last year, The Canal and River Trust lodged plans with Powys county planners to build a nature reserve together with associated works and landscaping on land between the Montgomery Canal and River Vyrnwy, north east of Pentreheylin Hall, Newbridge, Llanymynech.

The application is before councillors at a meeting of the Powys Planning committee on Thursday, January 15.

Classified as major development the application site includes land owned by the council which is the main reason it appears before councillors

Local Powys county councillor for the area, Arwel Jones, has also exercised his right to “call in” the application in front of the committee

Councillor Jones (Llandysilio – Powys Independents) said: “The application main reasons being the highways issues and the amount of HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) movements during the construction period and the flooding implications following completion of the project as this area of land is well known for its flooding via the river Vyrnwy

Llandyslio community council discussed the project back in September and said that they objected to the plans and want to speak at the Planning committee meetimg when it comes up for debate.

Llandysilio council said: “The application proposes to use Pontyperson Lane to transport 2,300 (vehicle journey) loads of top soil off the site.

“Pontyperson Lane is a single-track line with no passing places and two blind corners.

“The exit onto the A483 is difficult due to a slight crest in the road and which will be slower with a laden HGV.

“Pontyperson Lane is also well used daily by residents taking their dogs for a walk or those walking the Offa’s Dyke trail.

“There are no safe places where a pedestrian can get onto the verge to allow a H.G.V to come through.

“Use of Pontyperson Lane will also affect services taking place at Llandysilio Church especially funerals and also those residents living at Church Cottages.

They urge The Canal Trust to “explore other options.”

The Canal Trust said: “The proposed development comprises of construction of a nature reserve to provide a sustainable long term freshwater habitat with favourable conditions to support rare and protected submerged aquatic plant species as well as marginal wetland plants and associated invertebrates.

“The development will create wetland habitat in an area at high risk of flooding and will create additional water storage capacity.

A transport statement which forms part of the proposal adds that: “Traffic movements generated during peak construction are forecast to be 40 vehicular arrivals and 40 vehicular departures per day.

“When compared with daily vehicle trips along the A483, this will result in a temporary increase of just 0.8 per cent vehicles per day.”

Senior planning officer Kate Bowen is set to advise councillors at the meeting to approve the proposal.

Mrs Bowen said: “The benefits of the development are recognised in terms of the connection with the wider restoration of the canal.

“Given that all material considerations have been adequately addressed or measures can be conditioned, the recommendation is one of conditional consent.”

In February 2022, Levelling Up funding worth £14 million from the UK Government was agreed to upgrade parts the Montgomery canal to provide long term economic, cultural, wellbeing and recreational benefits for the area.

Powys councillors set to decide the latest Canal Trust Nature Reserve plans for land near Llanymynech as part of an overall scheme to upgrade Montgomery canal. From Google Streetview