Shropshire and Powys parkruns cancelled as icy conditions follow Storm Goretti snow

The popular Saturday morning runs are attended by thousands of people every week, but organisers throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales cancelled their events with one eye on the treacherous conditions.

Most of the events were cancelled well in advance on Friday (January 9), with organisers taking no chances after seeing Thursday's snowfall.

Local events that were cancelled include Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry's Henley Wood, Ludlow's Mortimer Forest event, Severn Valley, Haughmond Hill, Alferford Lake, Newtown and Erddig at Llangollen.

The scene as Shropshire woke to an icy morning. Picture: Sue Austin.

In its announcement on Friday Telford parkrun urged people to be careful if they consider running on their own in the absence of the event.

A spokesperson said: "It will come as no surprise that we are cancelling this Saturday's parkrun. It's safer for everyone concerned - even if it clears there will be ice on the course.

"Also there are a number of trees down so have a lie in, use the treadmill or build snowmen, but stay safe and don't risk injury."